Disha Patani sets Internet ablaze with sensual dance moves; Tiger Shroff's mom, Mouni Roy react

Bollywood actress Disha Patani set the Internet ablaze with a video of herself sensuously dancing to Jiya Jale from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil Se.

Disha, a regular on Instagram, often posts glimpses from her daily life, offering her fans a sneak peek into her personal and professional world.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress said she was trying the chair dance for the first time. Social media users would agree that she absolutely nailed it.

In the sultry video, Disha effortlessly performs bold steps in high heels.

“First time trying it, will keep practising with the sexiest teacher." Disha wrote in the caption.

Check out Disha Patani's video here:

Talking about her passion for dancing, Disha previously said, “I am a dance lover and it’s the ultimate therapy for me to attain physical and mental fitness.”

“Whenever I dance, I feel every bit of my body is energised,” she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Here's how social media users reacted: Disha Patani's flawless, sizzling dance video caught a lot of eyeballs on social media. While her fans couldn't contain the heat, her bestie and actress Mouni Roy commented, “Wowww,” with fire emojis.

Ayesha Shroff, the mother of Disha's ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff, also dropped red heart and fire emojis on her video.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff parted ways in 2022. She is reportedly dating Serbian model-actor Aleksander Alexilic now.

Amid a sea of hearts and fire emojis on the Instagram reel, fans lauded her “insane” dance moves and said she had made a “fine first impression”.

“Might be your first time, but trust me, the pleasure’s all ours. A first impression this fine… isn’t forgotten,” a user wrote.

“Setting the dance floor on fire!” added another.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third instalment of the popular Welcome franchise, sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, and Jacqueline Fernandez.