Disha Patani takes U-turn after denied entry at Mumbai airport. Here's what happened | Watch

Bollywood actor Disha Patani was out and about in the city. She reached the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. While she was ready to jet off to a new location probably for work and leisure, the actor ran into an unexpected problem at the airport. She was denied entry at the airport. But why?

Disha Patani stopped from entering Mumbai airport Turns out, the actor forgot to carry her passport. She was not allowed to enter the airport after she failed to show her identity proof at the terminal.

In a now-viral video, she was seen returning back to her vehicle and making her way to her house in disappointment. The video was shared by a paparazzi account.

Disha kept it simple for her travel. She wore a see-through beige top with a black bralette and white jogger pants. She paired them with white sneakers for an effortless airport look.

See video here:

Reacting to her paparazzi video, a user wrote in the comments, “She is just a normal human being so.” “Moye moye,” added another user.

One more commented saying, “Celebrity stunt.”

Disha Patani's last film On the work front, Disha Patani's last release was the Tamil film, Kanguva. The action film was directed by Siva, starring Suriya in the lead role. It also had Bobby Deol playing the antagonist. Kanguva was released last year. Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Harish Uthaman, Kovai Sarala and Vasundhara Kashyap appeared in supporting roles in the film.

Upcoming films Disha will be next seen in the upcoming, Welcome To The Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Disha Patani's Hollywood debut She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in a supernatural action-thriller called Holiguards. The film is even more special as it officially marks Kevin Spacey's directorial comeback after more than two decades. The film also stars Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson and Brianna Hildebrand.