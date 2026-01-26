Disha Patani and Talwiinder make it official as they hold hand at Lollapalooza, netizens react | Watch

Disha Patani and Talwiinder were spotted out and about again. Only this time, the two made it official as they walked hand-in-hand. Going public for the first time, the new couple attended the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai.

Disha Patani and Talwiinder hold hands amid dating rumours In the video, Disha Patani and Talwiinder are seen holding hands and walking with fans cheering for them. Disha looked beautiful in a white corset top with denim pants. On the other hand, Talwiinder opted for his signature, graphic tee with baggy jeans.

“Caught in 4K! @talwiinder and @dishapatani just gave us the moment we’ve all been waiting for. That first hand-hold at Lollapalooza felt like a movie scene,” the caption of a paparazzi post read.

Watch video:

Reacting to the video, many fans sent their love for the couple. Among them, one wrote in the comment section, “This is fire.” “So perfect,” added another one.

In another video, Talwiinder and Patani were seen driving off in the same car.

Neither of them has commented on their relationship so far.

Disha Patani and Talwiinder's viral video from Nupur Sanon's wedding Disha Patani and Talwiinder were rumoured to be dating for some time. They attended Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur together. A video from the wedding went viral, featuring Patani and Talwiinder together.

In the video, Disha Patani was seen laughing with the other guests at the venue. All this while, she was holding on to the arm of a man in a hoodie. He was none other than Talwiinder, but this time without his signature painted face. The video revealed the singer's face.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Disha Patani was previously rumoured to be dating co-star Tiger Shroff. They reportedly broke up in 2022 after almost six years of dating, as per multiple reports by ETimes.

Who is Talwiinder Meanwhile, Talwiinder is a singer, songwriter, and music producer. Born as Talwinder Singh Sidhu on November 23, 1997, he is from Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Punjab.

Talwiinder's popular songs include Gaah, Dhundhala, Khayaal, Nasha, Wishes (a popular collaboration with Pakistani artist Hasan Raheem), Tu and Funk Song.

On the other hand, Disha Patani recently starred in the upcoming film, O'Romeo's dance number, Aashiqon Ki Colony, alongside lead Shahid Kapoor.

She also has upcoming films like Awarapan 2 and Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline. She will also mark her Hollywood debut with the upcoming film, Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force.