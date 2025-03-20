Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, said on Wednesday that he has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a probe into the death of his daughter. He also requested a First Information Report (FIR) against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Disha Salian, who was the former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from the 14th floor of a building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020.

In his plea, Satish Salian alleged that Disha Salian was brutally raped and murdered. While he initially believed the probe conducted by the police was genuine, he later learnt of a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons, reported PTI.

"The Mumbai police hastily closed the death as a case of suicide or accidental death without taking into account forensic evidence, circumstantial proof and eyewitness testimonies," the report quoted the plea.

What did Satish Salian's lawyer say? Speaking on the allegations against Aaditya Thackeray, Satish Salian's lawyer, Nilesh C Ojha, told ANI, “During the murder, Uddhav Thackeray's government was there (in Maharashtra), and the accused was his son Aaditya Thackeray. The corrupt police officials tried to cover up the case. After 2.5 years, Shinde's government came, and Fadnavis was the Home Minister. This matter has not come all of a sudden.”

He further added, “On 12th January 2024, a written complaint was filed accusing Aaditya Thackeray, Suraj Pancholi and others of gang rape. FIR was not registered for more than one year. The affidavit filed by Aaditya Thackeray stated lies that he was given a clean chit by the CBI in the case. There is also proof that Anil Deshmukh didn't want any action (on Aaditya Thackeray).”

Also Read | Supreme Court upholds cancellation of CBI lookout notice for Rhea Chakraborty

Disha Salian death Disha Salian died after falling from the 14th floor of a building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020. The city police termed it as an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case. The following week, Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The city police called it a case of suicide initially. The case was handed over to CBI later.

Response of Shiv Sena (UBT) Reacting to Satish Salian's plea, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Kishori Pednekar called it a “conspiracy.”

“Someone is behind it, and there is a conspiracy. How come this matter has come under the spotlight after more than four years? The CID conducted an enquiry, there is already an SIT (formed to probe the matter),” Pednekar told PTI.

Also Read | Disha Salian Death Case: Mumbai Police issues notice to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

BJP's allegations against Aaditya Thackeray The BJP called out Aaditya Thackeray and asked him to speak the truth.

"Aaditya Thackeray should speak the truth. He should resign as an MLA and face the probe," BJP minister Nitesh Rane told PTI.

Rane also alleged that Disha Salian was murdered.

"I have been saying this from day one that Disha Salian was murdered," Rane said.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty recalls her time in jail after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Meanwhile, Yogesh Kadam, Minister of State in the Home Department, asked Satish Salian to submit related proofs to the Home Department.