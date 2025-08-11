Disney+ cancels David Schwimmer’s 'Goosebumps' series after two popular seasons

Disney+ has cancelled ‘Goosebumps’, the spooky series starring ‘Friends’ actor David Schwimmer, after just two seasons.

David Schwimmer's ‘Goosebumps’ cancelled after two seasons The show, based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling children’s horror books, was a fresh take on the classic stories many grew up with. Schwimmer, best known as Ross Geller from the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, took on a more serious role in season two of the series, which was subtitled ‘The Vanishing’.

The anthology-style show was created by Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller, with each season telling a new story inspired by the Goosebumps books. Schwimmer played Professor Anthony Brewer, a botany teacher and father to twins Cece and Devin. The story followed the family as they uncovered a decades-old mystery after exploring a haunted fort.

The series became a hit with both new viewers and long-time fans of the ‘Goosebumps’ brand. Characters like Slappy the Dummy returned, and the updated storytelling kept things exciting for a new generation.

Why was it not renewed? Despite strong viewing numbers — over 75 million hours streamed in the US and another 43 million across 16 countries — Disney+ has decided not to move forward with a third season. According to Variety, Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the series, is now looking to bring the show to another streaming service.

There is also talk of exploring “new directions” for the ‘Goosebumps’ franchise, though it’s unclear what that will involve.

‘Goosebumps’ has had many versions over the years. The original TV series ran from 1995 to 1998. In 2015 and 2018, actor Jack Black played a fictional version of R.L. Stine in two family-friendly ‘Goosebumps’ films.