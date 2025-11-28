Disney cancels Zootopia 2 screening in Hong Kong after deadly apartment fire in city

Hong Kong, November 28 (ANI): Disney has cancelled the Hong Kong premiere of 'Zootopia' after dozens of people were killed following the massive fire that swept through an extensive public housing complex in Hong Kong, marking one of the city's deadliest disasters in decades.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Disney informed that they have cancelled the screening of the film due to the "serious incident" that occured in Hong Kong. The screening was supposed to take place on Thursday.

"Due to a serious incident that occurred in Hong Kong, the scheduled appearance of Joey Yung at the 'Friendtastic!' parade, Disney's Zootopia 2 Selected Magic Access Members Special Screening at Hong Kong Disneyland, and the evening Gala Premiere at Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov. 27, 2025 (Thursday) have been canceled," park officials posted on their Instagram story as quoted by Deadline.

Disney has not announced the updated screening date yet. The park also cancelled its planned fireworks display.

"Due to an incident in Hong Kong and out of respect, tonight Momentous: Party in the Night Sky will be cancelled," the resort posted later on Instagram. "Thank you for your understanding."

At least 83 people have been killed and more than 100 injured so far after the massive fire swept through an extensive public housing complex in Hong Kong, marking one of the city's deadliest disasters in decades, CNN reported, citing local authorities and Hong Kong media.

According to CNN, the inferno, which broke out on Wednesday afternoon at the Wang Fuk Court estate in the Tai Po district, continued burning into Thursday, with firefighters warning that extreme heat and falling debris severely hindered rescue efforts.

More than 200 residents remain unaccounted for, CNN reported, citing Hong Kong's public broadcaster, RTHK.

The complex, home to over 4,000 residents, many of them elderly, was undergoing renovation and was fully wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and safety netting, a traditional construction method widely used across Hong Kong. Authorities are now investigating whether flammable materials used in the renovation, including polystyrene boards found blocking windows, may have accelerated the spread of the blaze, CNN reported.

