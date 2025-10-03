Disney+ Hotstar to rebrand as Disney+ in several Southeast Asian countries — what it means for viewers

Disney has announced that starting 9 October 2025, its streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar will undergo a major rebranding and will officially be renamed Disney+ across several Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.
This global rebrand from Star to Hulu is part of Disney's broader efforts to simplify its streaming services globally and ensure a more consistent viewer experience across countries.
Earlier this year, Disney’s Star India and Reliance also went through a merger, leading to Disney+ Hotstar in India merging with JioCinema to become JioHotstar.
Subscribers across these countries should note that the content library will stay the same, ensuring they can continue enjoying and exploring content, including the existing award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, and a growing collection of APAC Originals, said a report on What's On Disney Plus, a Disney+ fansite.
While the service will not include everything available on Hulu in the United States, this rebranding is centred on creating a more unified global streaming experience.
The Hulu tile will introduce the subscribers to an exciting slate of US, Korean and Japanese originals. The highly anticipated titles include:
This new lineup complements existing critically acclaimed global hits such as Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, Shōgun, High Potential, alongside well-loved Korean and Japanese content, including Tempest, Nine Puzzles, The Judge from Hell, A Shop for Killers, Moving and Gannibal.
The rebrand is designed to allow subscribers in the four Southeast Asian countries to better enjoy and explore Disney+'s bigger content library. The service now features the recognisable Hulu green colour for its general entertainment tile.
Vineet Puri, Vice President and General Manager of the Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia, said in a statement, “Disney+ is known to have the most beloved library of content in Malaysia. With Hulu as our new general entertainment brand on Disney+, we will continue to deliver unparalleled storytelling to families, friends and fans.”
