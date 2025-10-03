Disney+ Hotstar to rebrand as Disney+ in several Southeast Asian countries — what it means for viewers

Disney has announced that starting 9 October 2025, its streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar will undergo a major rebranding and will officially be renamed Disney+ across several Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

This global rebrand from Star to Hulu is part of Disney's broader efforts to simplify its streaming services globally and ensure a more consistent viewer experience across countries.

Earlier this year, Disney’s Star India and Reliance also went through a merger, leading to Disney+ Hotstar in India merging with JioCinema to become JioHotstar.

What does it mean for viewers? Subscribers across these countries should note that the content library will stay the same, ensuring they can continue enjoying and exploring content, including the existing award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, and a growing collection of APAC Originals, said a report on What's On Disney Plus, a Disney+ fansite.

While the service will not include everything available on Hulu in the United States, this rebranding is centred on creating a more unified global streaming experience.

The Hulu tile will introduce the subscribers to an exciting slate of US, Korean and Japanese originals. The highly anticipated titles include:

Ryan Murphy’s stylish and high-stakes legal drama All’s Fair features an ensemble cast led by Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, and Niecy Nash.

features an ensemble cast led by Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, and Niecy Nash. The lighthearted Korean romantic comedy Would You Marry Me? with Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min as leads.

with Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min as leads. The action-packed Korean thriller The Manipulated stars Ji Changwook and Doh Kyungsoo.

stars Ji Changwook and Doh Kyungsoo. Visually dynamic coming-of-age Japanese anime WANDANCE. This new lineup complements existing critically acclaimed global hits such as Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, Shōgun, High Potential, alongside well-loved Korean and Japanese content, including Tempest, Nine Puzzles, The Judge from Hell, A Shop for Killers, Moving and Gannibal.

Enhancing subscriber experience The rebrand is designed to allow subscribers in the four Southeast Asian countries to better enjoy and explore Disney+'s bigger content library. The service now features the recognisable Hulu green colour for its general entertainment tile.