‘Disney’s best sequel yet’: Twitter give Zootopia 2 a perfect 10/10

Disney’s beloved animated universe of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde is back — and fans are calling Zootopia 2 one of the studio’s strongest sequels to date. Directed by Jared Bush and Bryon Howard, the film released in theatres on Friday to overwhelming praise from audiences across the world.

Soon after the first shows, social media was buzzing with reactions. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Zootopia 2 is, confidently, Disney’s BEST sequel to date. The charm from the original is still there — more action-packed and heartwarming.” They also hailed Nick and Judy as “one of the best duos in the Disney library.”

Another review said, “Zootopia 2 is a 10/10 movie but Disney needs to stop edging me when it comes to their relationship.” A third viewer urged people to show up in cinemas: “If you love animation and believe in the impact of this art form, please go and support this movie!”

Several fans also claimed the film surpasses the original. “A sequel from Disney that actually exceeds its OG — I’m in awe. They cooked,” wrote a user. Another highlighted how the film taps into classic Disney strengths: “Endlessly clever, gleefully funny buddy-cop thriller… the kind of movie that pushed them to the top of pop culture in the 2010s.”

Box Office: A roaring start worldwide Backed by glowing fan response, Zootopia 2 has already crossed the $100 million mark globally within days of release — a major year-end win for Hollywood.

Worldwide total: Over $81.1 million in the first two days

North America: $39.5 million

International: $41.6 million from 17 markets China delivered a record-breaking opening with $34 million on day one, the biggest first-day collection for any animated film ever in the country, and the strongest Hollywood opening day since May 2021. With Thursday adding around $20 million more, Disney has a certified blockbuster on its hands.

The film is also performing strongly in South Korea and France:

Korea: $2.84 million cumulative

France: Second-biggest opening day of 2025 Unsurprisingly, Zootopia 2 debuted at No. 1 across several major markets, boosting confidence in global theatrical releases for animation.

India release The film opened in India on November 28, two days after the global launch. It arrives alongside Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein and other regional titles. With strong word-of-mouth and the weekend ahead, trade analysts are watching whether the sequel can outperform its acclaimed predecessor.

Reviews check Audience reception remains stellar: