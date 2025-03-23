As Disney's live action Snow White hits the theatres, the ‘little people’ stars of the movie are planning to file a lawsuit against the production house for allegedly replacing them with ‘cartoons’.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, a top lawyer in the US has been appointed for the case and will file the lawsuit against Disney for ‘discrimination’.

This comes as the latest controversy for Disney regarding its ₹23.9 million live-action remake of the classic 1937 animated movie, which relesed on March 21.

Little people actors rise against Disney It was reported last week that the little people actors were planning to stage a protest outside Disney’s studios in California against its use of CGI dwarves in live-action Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler as the lead and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

“Seven talented little people actors could have played those roles in the live action remake and yet they chose to use cartoons. It’s an insult and discriminatory,” actress Ali Chapman, who stands at 3ft 8in tall, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Snow White controversies Snow White, like Disney's 2023 live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” faced backlash for casting a person of colour in the lead role. Disney's selection of Rachel Zegler, an actor of Colombian descent, for the title role, prompted some online critics to name Snow White as “Snow Woke.”

ANI said that reports suggest that the film's lead stars, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, may not share a close bond off-screen.

Sources quoted by the news agency claimed that Zegler, 23, and Gadot, 39, have “nothing in common”, citing their age gap, differing political perspectives, and personal priorities as reasons for the alleged distance.

According to People magazine, one insider said, “Gal is a mother of four, while Rachel is in a completely different stage of life. On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension.”

The Israeli-born Gadot has publicly supported the release of Israeli hostages, while Zegler has used her platform to voice support for Palestine amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.