Married to India’s richest music director, THIS actress was made to live in a slum next to a gutter for a role

Actors Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh are preparing for the release of their upcoming film ‘Ek Chatur Naar’, which hits cinemas on September 12.

Advertisement

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film tells the story of a girl from a slum in Lucknow, played by Divya, and a wealthy businessman, played by Neil. But beyond the story, what has captured attention is the dedication Divya showed while preparing for her role.

Divya Khossla on shooting and living in the slums for one month In a recent visit to the T-Series office, Divya spoke about her experience while promoting the film on a new series called ‘Dabbe Mein Kya Hai?’ with Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi, and their son Ayushmaan Sethi. As part of the informal conversation over lunch, Divya shared the physical and emotional challenges she faced while shooting.

“I didn’t know the UP language, but I learnt it and practiced it at home,” she said. “Later, our director made me live in a slum for almost a month.” According to the director Umesh Shukla, the slum was a real location in Badshah Nagar, Lucknow. “There is this place called Badshah Nagar in Lucknow, that is where we shot this film. It is a real slum,” he confirmed.

Advertisement

Divya revealed that her jhopdi (hut) was built right next to a ganda naala (gutter). “I eventually got used to the bad smell,” she said. She also described a particularly frightening moment while shooting. “Oh My God! It was an open naala, I was standing at the verge of the naala. I was this close to falling in there. I was extremely scared.”

Advertisement

Parmeet Sethi, reacting to the story, remarked, “Look at the lengths at which an actor goes to make a film.”

Director Umesh added that some scenes were filmed without informing the actors about the exact location in advance. “Sometimes, we didn’t even tell our actors where was their next shot. The naala scene that we made Divya do, we didn’t inform her about the location. We just took her there and made her stand there.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who stars opposite Divya, joined in with humour. Referring to the gutter scene, he joked, “The naala was extremely fresh with fresh garbage.”

Divya also said that the role required her to take on everyday chores common in slum life. “They made me do everything including jhadu, katka, pocha sab,” she said, referring to sweeping and mopping tasks.

Advertisement

Parmeet responded with a light-hearted comment: “When you are fated to do a certain thing, life makes sure to make you do all that in some or the other way, irrespective of who you are.”

Sharing a childhood memory, Divya said, “Growing up, I had this wish to do the dishes. Every year when I used to visit my grandmother’s house, I would immediately do all that and get a lot of scoldings.”

Advertisement

Director Umesh Shukla praises Divya Khossla Speaking about her performance, director Umesh Shukla praised a powerful scene from the film’s trailer in which Divya delivers a long monologue. He revealed that it was completely improvised. “Divya surprised me with a huge monologue, which is now getting extremely popular. I have no idea from where did she work that out.”

Divya explained her preparation process, “As soon as I signed the film, I began to watch videos of influencers from Uttar Pradesh to understand the kind of slang they use. Then later, I also summoned all our staffs who are from office, and interacted with them. I asked them to teach me a couple of cuss words.”

Advertisement