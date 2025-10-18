Diwali 2025: 10 must-watch movies, OTT shows that celebrate the spirit of festival of lights

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a popular theme in Indian cinema, often serving as a backdrop for family reunions, emotional turning points, or grand celebrations.

Here are some notable Bollywood movies that feature Diwali:

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Plot: Hum Aapke Hai Koun is a musical romantic comedy film, considered the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of Indian Cinema. The movie revolves around love and sacrifice for the sake of family.

The movie features a popular and joyous Diwali scene, accompanied by a festive song and a family celebration.

Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Plot: According to Netflix, the iconic movie's plot is: “Years after his father disowns his adopted brother for marrying a woman of lower social standing, a young man goes on a mission to reunite his family.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham features one of the most famous Diwali scenes in Bollywood, showcasing a grand, emotionally charged family reunion and traditional ceremonies.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Hritik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor

Where to watch: Netflix

Mohabbatein

Plot: Mohabbatein is a story of a battle between two men with opposing beliefs: Raj Aryan supports love and would go to any extent for it, while Narayan Shankar stands for fear, believing that love leads to pain and weakness.

A Diwali scene is central to the film's narrative, set against a backdrop of lights, and serves as a pivotal moment for the young couples.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Om Shanti Om

Plot: Reincarnated 30 years after being killed in a suspicious on-set fire, a small-time actor is determined to punish the person who ignited the blaze. Known for its extravagant style, it includes a big, celebratory Diwali sequence.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal

Where to watch: Netflix

Singham Again

Plot: Similar to the Ramayana, Singham and his team face a mysterious enemy while trying to rescue his wife. The film's theme is a nod to the mythological battle of good vs evil, like the Ramayana, which directly ties into the essence of Diwali.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Plot: In Kolkata, Rooh Baba enters a haunted estate and faces two angry ghosts, both claiming to be Manjulika.

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri

Where to watch: Netflix

Sisters Season 2, Episode 2

Plot: Sisters, Season 2, Episode 2, centres on the sisters' experiences and shenanigans during the Diwali festival.

Where to watch: YouTube

Permanent Roommates

Plot: The web series is focused on the relationship of a young couple. It features scenes where the cultural significance and family traditions of Indian festivals like Diwali are explored.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Greater Kalesh

Plot: This brand-new web series revolves around a quirky family living in Bangalore. It features a Diwali celebration that brings out both the chaos and love that bind the family together.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Family Man

Plot: Although the web series is not centred around Diwali, The Family Man deals with intelligence and counter-terrorism, while also incorporating major Indian festivals as a backdrop for both the personal and professional lives of the characters.