DJ Snake is coming back to India! Check out tour schedule, cities, date, venue and ticket prices

French DJ and music producer DJ Snake is all set to return to India for the third time, as part of a six-city Sunburn Arena tour scheduled for later this year. Known for chart-toppers like Loco Contigo, Magenta Riddim and Taki Taki, the Grammy-nominated artist will perform in cities across the country starting this September.

The tour will begin in Kolkata on September 26, followed by shows in Hyderabad (September 27), Bengaluru September 28), Pune ( October 3), Mumbai ( October 4), and will conclude in Delhi-NCR on October 5.

‘It All Hits Different in India’ Speaking about his much-anticipated return, DJ Snake said, “The passion and the love in India – it all hits different. I still remember the energy during my last visit with thousands of voices singing every word back to me; It was pure madness! It’s the way the crowd gives everything they’ve got. Every time I come back, that connection feels so deep. See you soon India!"

The artist’s upcoming album Nomad is also expected to release this September. DJ Snake, whose real name is William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, is known for his dynamic sets that fuse trap, hip-hop, pop, Latin beats, and Indian influences.

Earlier this year, he made history at the Stade de France by becoming the biggest solo electronic artist, with over 100,000 tickets sold within minutes. The sold-out performance was followed by a high-energy afterparty at the Accor Arena.

'Truly Special Tour’ Welcoming the artist back, Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, said, “DJ Snake’s return to India for his third Sunburn Arena tour speaks to the incredible demand and the unique bond he has built with India over the years. It’s been great to work with him over the years and it’s truly heartening to see artists of his stature come back to perform and to larger crowds each time."*

He added, “At Sunburn, our goal has always been to champion India as a top destination for global talent by delivering world-class experiences. This tour reminds us of how far we’ve come in shaping the country’s EDM landscape and the belief our fans place in us is what keeps us going. With lots in store, this one is set to be truly special."

DJ Snake first gained recognition in 2013 with his debut single Turn Down for What, a collaboration with Lil Jon, released under Mad Decent, an imprint of Columbia Records. The song reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to receive an octuple platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

It was also nominated for Best Music Video at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards and won Top Dance/Electronic Song at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Before rising to global fame, he worked behind the scenes producing tracks for artists such as Pitbull (Shut It Down) and Lady Gaga (Applause). His debut studio album Encore featured the top-five Billboard hit Let Me Love You, while his second album Carte Blanche included the global smash Taki Taki and peaked at number 48 on the Billboard 200.

In 2014, he joined Skrillex’s summer Mothership Tour alongside Dillon Francis, and in 2018, Billboard ranked him ninth on their Dance 100 list of top dance musicians.