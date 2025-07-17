DNA OTT release date OUT: When and where to watch Atharvaa Murali-Nimisha Sajayan's Tamil action thriller movie online

DNA OTT release date: DNA, the high-octane Tamil action thriller starring Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan, is just days away from its OTT debut.

The movie, which hit the big screens on June 20, received an overwhelming response for its compelling storyline and powerful performances at the theatres.

DNA OTT release date: When and where to watch As fans gear up for a good weekend watch, the makers announced that DNA will officially be released on the digital streaming platform JioHotstar on Saturday, July 19.

In an X post, JioHotstar also confirmed the OTT debut of DNA, saying, "From box office hit to your home screen - DNA streaming from 19th July on JioHotstar!"

DNA OTT release date: Watch trailer here:

DNA OTT release date: Plot DNA is a Tamil-language action thriller that follows the intertwined lives of Anand and Divya. Grieving the death of his lover, Anand spirals into alcoholism, while Divya, a young woman living with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), struggles to find a suitable groom.

Fate brings them together when Anand, fresh out of rehab, is arranged to marry Divya. Despite knowing about her mental health condition, the two build a happy life together, and soon, Divya becomes pregnant.

However, after giving birth, Divya is convinced that the baby in their care isn’t her own. While others dismiss her fears as symptoms of BPD, Anand chooses to trust her instincts. His search for the truth leads him into a dangerous mystery.

Is Divya’s suspicion real? And if so, what happened to their child? The answers form the crux of the story.

DNA OTT release date: Cast and crew Atharvaa Murali stars as Anand in DNA, while Nimisha Sajayan plays Divya.

The supporting cast includes Chetan, Ramesh Thilak, Balaji Sakthivel, Viji Chandrasekhar, Riythvika, Bose Venkat, Subramaniam Siva, Pasanga Sivakumar, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.