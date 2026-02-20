Do Deewane Seher Mein Twitter review: Siddhant-Mrunal Thakur's ‘cute chemistry’ in romantic saga impresses Internet

Watch Do Deewane Seher Mein trailer here:

Social media reaction A user gave it 4 star rating out of 5 and in a post on X stated, “#DoDeewaneSeherMein is a sweet surprise that many will relate to. It's a youthful romantic tale that brings together two imperfect people together who are perfect for each other. #MrunalThakur looks adorable with the specs and #SiddhantChaturvedi's pronunciation of S words sounds enchanting. There is a cute chemistry between these two, be it songs or regular conversations." Calling it cutest love story of the season, he added, “#RaviUdyawar's direction keeps it pacy and engaging and there is a simplicity that instantly wins you over. Watch it!”

Another user expressed concerns about its extended runtime and wrote, “#DoDeewaneSeherMein is sweet. Length feels like an issue, as it comes across as a 90-minute film stretched to 150 minutes.” Filmed promarily in Mumbai, its key locations include the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and various corporate hubs in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Expert box office prediction film trade analyst Sumit Kadel earlier said, “Trade believe that #DoDeewaneSheherMein remains encouraging. The belief is that the 25+ urban segment who has missed watching romantic love stories on the big screen lately, may find this one appealing enough to watch in cinemas."

Over the advance booking of DDSM, he wrote, "Do Deewane Seher Mein advance bookings are decent, film has sold over 10K tickets.”

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, a strong emotional connect could help it grow over the weekend. Trade expectations predict modest start.