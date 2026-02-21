Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer beats Taapsee Pannu's film

Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 1: New releases, Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi, at the box office, are off to a below-average start. However, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's romantic drama has opened with a marginally better earnings than Taapsee Pannu's hard-hitting courtroom drama.

Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi at box office The box office clash between Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi resulted in modest openings for both films. Do Deewane Seher Mein collected ₹1.25 crore net in India on its opening day, while Assi earned ₹1.00 crore net on Day 1, as per early estimates.

While neither film posted strong opening numbers, Do Deewane Seher Mein managed to stay ahead by ₹25 lakh. However, both releases will rely heavily on word of mouth and weekend growth to register growth in the opening weekend totals.

Which movie did the audience watch more? In terms of audience turnout, Do Deewane Seher Mein registered slightly better occupancy than Assi on the same day. The Siddhant Chaturvedi–Mrunal Thakur starrer recorded an overall occupancy of 9.29% on Friday. The film began with a modest 5.77% occupancy in morning shows and saw a gradual improvement through the day. While afternoon shows were at 8.48% occupancy and evening shows at 7.94% occupancy. The strongest response came during the night shows, as occupancy was at 14.96%.

In comparison, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu, posted a lower overall occupancy of 7.38% on Day 1. The film opened weaker than Pannu's previous releases with 3.88% in the morning. The film showed some growth in the afternoon and evening, recording 7.24% and 6.92% occupancy, respectively. Night shows saw an uptick as the theatre occupancy finally hit double digits at 11.48%. But the film remained behind Do Deewane Seher Mein across all show segments.

Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi shows across India In terms of screen count, Assi enjoyed a slightly wider release than Do Deewane Seher Mein on day 1 across major Indian markets. Assi recorded approximately 1,716 shows across the tracked regions, compared to 1,653 shows for Do Deewane Seher Mein, giving Pannu’s film an edge of 63 additional screenings.

The Delhi NCR region emerged as the biggest contributor for both films, with Assi registering 426 shows versus 422 for Do Deewane Seher Mein. Mumbai also remained a key circuit for Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein with 326 and 322 shows, respectively.

Assi held a clear advantage in several southern and urban centres, including Bengaluru (158 vs 92), Hyderabad (94 vs 46), and Chennai (23 vs 12). However, Do Deewane Seher Mein maintained a stronger presence in a few western markets such as Ahmedabad (228 vs 160) and Surat (121 vs 114).

Assi vs Yami Gautam's Haq Despite the wider release and marginal difference in show count, Assi couldn't surpass the opening collection of the recent, much-talked-about courtroom drama, Haq. Starring Yami Gautam, Haq also saw a muted opening of ₹1.75 crore net domestically.

Meanwhile, Do Deewane Seher Mein is helmed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali alongside Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga under the banner of Zee Studios, Rancorp Media and Bhansali Productions.