'Do you wanna get dinner tomorrow?’: How Ed Sheeran got Shah Rukh Khan into his Sapphire video

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has called Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan “probably like the 1st or 2nd most famous person in the world” in a behind-the-scenes video about his latest single ‘Sapphire’, offering fans a personal look at the making of the track’s India-based music video.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Sheeran broke down the visual journey behind ‘Sapphire’, revealing that Khan not only made a cameo appearance in the video, but also hosted him at his home for a long game of paddle and dinner.

Ed Sheeran praises SRK Ed, in the ‘Sapphire’ behind-the-scenes video, said, "That's Shah Rukh. I don't know if I even need to give context on who Shah Rukh Khan is. He is probably like the 1st or 2nd most famous person in the world.”

Sheeran said, “He invited me around his house to play paddle so we played that for three hours. Then he pitched me an idea like do it whenever and to be honest I said 'here, tomorrow'. So you wanna get dinner again tomorrow. By the time I'd done dinner, I'd gone, sung this whole tune in Hindi, which took a while to do. Then we came back, had dinner, played it to him, and after that I asked, 'could you just cameo is the video?'"

Watch the behind-the-scenes video here:

Ed on filming in India Sheeran, who also collaborated with Indian singer Arijit Singh for the track, described his experience filming in India as deeply meaningful. “I felt like every part of this video there was like a pilgrimage to get each shot. The whole country has such a rich tapestry of culture.”

Ed on how the India tour became special for his father The trip also became a special moment for Sheeran and his father, who joined him for the journey. “I was with my dad and we went on this boat ride, we sailed down. It's like one of the most memorable days I have had with my dad. Its a real core memory of us travelling India together to go and get the final jigsaw piece of the song,” he said.

Reflecting on the time they spent together, Sheeran added, “My dad is getting to a point in his life where he has sort of realised that these moments are like golden. He just wanted one-on-one father and son time. He also got to see what I do between the shows and sort of what it takes to make a music video. It was really nice for him to see that.”

Check out the official music video for ‘Sapphire’ here