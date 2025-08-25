Do You Wanna Partner: Karan Johar-backed Prime Video original to bring Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty back on OTT in Sept

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty are set to star in the upcoming Amazon Prime original comedy-drama series “Do You Wanna Partner,” the streaming platform announced on Monday. The series is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

With this, Tamannaah Bhatia, who has gained vast popularity of late due to her social media presence and hit dance numbers, will make her comeback on OTT. For Diana Penty, this is the fourth project this year after Azaad, Chhaava and Detective Sherdil.

Do You Wanna Partner: Series Cast Along with Bhatia and Penty in lead roles, the series has an impressive cast that includes Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha.

Do You Wanna Partner: Story According to Prime Video, Do You Wanna Partner will be a new-age comedy-drama involving two best friends, Shikha and Anahita (played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty), who are on a mission to launch their own alcohol start-up.

The series will portray female ambition in a male-dominated industry.

"With its offbeat yet heartwarming storytelling, the series captures the highs, lows, and beautiful mess of building something from scratch," the announcement said.

Do You Wanna Partner: Release Date The series will release on Amazon Prime on 12 September. Bhatia and Johar also shared the announcement on their social media handles.

“Freshly poured, perfectly chilled, it’s going to be served on @primevideoin,” Johar wrote.

"Raising a toast because they’re here with something brew-tiful," Bhatia wrote on Instagram, sharing the poster of the series.