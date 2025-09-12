Do You Wanna Partner OTT release: Where to watch Tamannaah Bhatia's comedy drama web series

Do You Wanna Partner OTT release: Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Do You Wanna Partner comedy drama web series made its digital debut on September 12. Consisting of 8 episodes, Archit Kumar and Collin D’Cunha directorial series features an ensemble cast.

Advertisement

Do You Wanna Partner cast The star cast includes Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala and Rannvijay Singha in significant roles. It is available in three languages, namely Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read | Comedian Sapan Verma jokes about Aamir Khan rejecting ₹100 cr OTT deal

Where to watch Tamannaah Bhatia's comedy drama web series Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharmatic Entertainment, Do You Wanna Partner premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Tamannaah Bhatia's fans an enjoy all the episodes from the comfort of their homes from Friday, September 12 onwards.

Also Read | Saiyaara OTT release tomorrow: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda film finally streams

Do You Wanna Partner episodes The titles of the 8 episodes are as follows:

Bootstrap USP Marketing Brand Ambassador The Launch Silent Partner Friction Pivot More about Do You Wanna Partner The series explores several themes such as female entrepreneurship, friendship and resourcefulness. Filmed in Mumbai, the story revolves around two best friends who launch a craft beer startup in a male-dominated industry.

Advertisement

The description to the trailer states, “Best friends Shikha and Anahita turn entrepreneurs with an exciting craft beer brand, Jugaaro, to stand out in the crowded NCR beer market. However, they face gender discrimination every step of the way. To fight for an equal place in this male dominated sector, they decide to invent a fictitious male partner to help smooth their way."

It adds, "Invariably, things don’t go exactly as planned. What follows are their collective adventures & misadventures in trying to build a successful start-up amidst the current boom, as the bunch of misfits band together and become a family.”

Watch Do You Wanna Partner YouTube trailer here: