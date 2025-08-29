Do You Wanna Partner Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty’s comedy series promises beer, 'jugaad' and a lot of fun

Do You Wanna Partner Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty are ready to stir things up with their new Amazon Prime Video comedy-drama series Do You Wanna Partner. The trailer, dropped today by Dharmatic Entertainment, teases a lively mix of friendship, hustle, and a daring start-up idea that’s anything but ordinary.

Advertisement

Directed by Collin D’Cunha and Archit Kumar, the show also features an ensemble cast including Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Rannvijay Singha and Sufi Motiwala.

The trailer The sneak peek introduces us to Shikha (Tamannaah) and Anahita (Diana), two inseparable best friends who decide to take on the male-dominated alcohol industry by launching their own craft beer brand. What starts as a bold entrepreneurial dream soon spirals into a rollercoaster involving quirky beer barons, shady mobsters, and plenty of ‘jugaad’ to keep things afloat. The question is — will they manage to brew success or end up drowning in their own chaos?

Also Read | Some love stories transcend time...' Karan Johar celebrates 19 years of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Advertisement

Tamannaah on playing Shikha Calling the project one of her “most layered yet fun” experiences, Tamannaah said, “Do You Wanna Partner is not just about entrepreneurship, it’s about celebrating female friendship and the crazy courage it takes to turn wild ideas into reality. Playing Shikha was transformative for me, and I can’t wait for audiences to be part of this exciting ride.”

Diana on female friendships For Diana, what stood out was the authentic bond between the two leads. “Stories like these, where female friendships are portrayed with such depth, are rare. Anahita is a dreamer who refuses to give up, and bringing her to life was empowering. This series isn’t only about business partnerships but also about the unshakeable bonds of friendship,” she shared.

Advertisement

About Do You Wanna Partner Do You Wanna Partner is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay (who also co-created it with Nishant Nayak). The series comes from Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta backing the production, and Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar serving as executive producers.