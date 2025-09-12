‘Do You Wanna Partner’ Twitter review: Tamannaah-Diana's performance praised, script questioned

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty’s much-anticipated series Do You Wanna Partner is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Backed by Dharmatic Entertainment and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta, the comedy-drama dropped at midnight and quickly became a trending topic on social media.

The eight-episode series, also starring Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, Rannvijay Singha and Sufi Motiwala, explores themes of friendship, female entrepreneurship, hustle, and navigating a male-dominated industry.

Twitter reacts to Do You Wanna Partner Viewers flocked to X (formerly Twitter) with mixed reactions. While some praised the cast and concept, others were less impressed with the execution.

One user posted, “Despite a solid premise and a promising ensemble cast, this 8-episode series lacks in all departments – script, dialogue and common sense!”

Another praised Tamannaah’s performance: “Binge-watched it last night for Tamannaah. You are so awesome in it. The journey of two young women launching their first craft beer company was gripping.”

A third review was less forgiving: “The new Prime series Do You Wanna Partner is a beer-startup buddy comedy that’s flatter than cheap draught pitchers on a weekend. One Jaaved Jaaferi character aside, it’s a frustrating watch.”

Several echoed the same sentiment: “Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty bring their best but the script is totally bland.”

One user pointed out the irony: “It’s supposedly about two badass women in a man’s world of business, but the flimsy narrative reduces them to glamorous caricatures.”

Others, however, highlighted the chemistry between the leads: “Tamannaah delivered an amazing performance as Shikha. Her chemistry with Diana Penty is undeniable and captivating.”

About the series Do You Wanna Partner follows best friends Shikha (Tamannaah) and Anahita (Diana) as they launch a craft beer brand, Jugaaro, in the NCR market. Facing gender bias at every step, they create a fictitious male partner to navigate challenges. What follows is a mix of adventures, missteps and bonding as their team of “misfits” becomes a family.

Filmed in Mumbai, the series is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The eight episodes — Bootstrap, USP, Marketing, Brand Ambassador, The Launch, Silent Partner, Friction, and Pivot — are now streaming on Prime Video.