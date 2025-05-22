Doctor Who, No Hiding Place actor Michael McStay passes away

Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Celebrated British actor Michael McStay, widely recognised for his roles in 'Doctor Who' and 'No Hiding Place', has passed away at the age of 92.

The news of his death was confirmed on May 20 via a statement shared by a representative on Facebook, honouring him as "an actor of the highest standing, talented writer and family man."

McStay died peacefully in his sleep on May 18, shortly after enjoying lunch with his children, according to reports obtained by People magazine.

His passing marks the end of a long and storied British television and film career.

The actor's breakthrough role came with 'No Hiding Place', where he portrayed Sergeant Perryman in over 80 episodes of the popular ITV crime drama.

His performance in the series established him as a familiar face in households across the UK.

McStay also appeared in the iconic BBC series 'Doctor Who', playing Derek Moberley in two episodes.

Though his time on the show was brief, he remained appreciative of the fanbase.

According to People magazine, in a recent podcast interview on 'Doctor Who: Toby Hadoke's Time Travels', recorded in May 2024, McStay said, "The sort of fans that you get on a show like Doctor Who are your friends. They want to like you, they want to like the show. It's a great feeling."

Beyond the science fiction classic, McStay appeared in a number of television series including 'The Black Arrow', 'Park Ranger', 'Spy at Evening', 'EastEnders', and 'Ted and Alice'.

His film credits include 'Robbery' (1967) and 'The Stick Up' (1977).

In reflecting on his longevity in the industry, McStay noted during the podcast, "You have to want to do it. I've always wanted to do it. And I had some good friends along the way that helped me."

His final acting appearance came in 2011, when he joined the long-running ITV soap opera 'Coronation Street', stepping into the role of Alan Hoyle.