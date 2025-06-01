Doctor Who season finale: Si-fci series braces another goodbye but a familiar face makes return

Doctor Who fans were in for a shock as Ncuti Gatwa, the lead actor for two seasons, quit the long-running British sci-fi series. However, the makers softened the blow with the return of a familiar face.

Ncuti Gatwa played Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education.

In the series, the Time Lord, played by Ncuti for the last two seasons, is a galaxy-hopping, extraterrestrial lead who regenerates into new bodies.

In the season finale, which aired on Saturday (May 31), Gatwa’s Time Lord regenerated, giving fans a glimpse of Billie Piper. Billie played Rose Tyler for 35 episodes between 2005 and 2013.

Rose was a companion to versions of the Doctor played by Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant.

Also Read | Doctor Who, No Hiding Place actor Michael McStay passes away

Billie Piper to be Doctor Who? The producers plan to keep Billie Piper's new role secret — for now.

“Just how and why she is back remains to be seen,” the BBC said in a statement after the finale aired.

“It’s an honour and a hoot to welcome her back to the TARDIS, but quite how and why and who is a story yet to be told,” showrunner Russell T Davies said in a statement.

Billie said Doctor Who has provided some of her best memories and she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come back.

“It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return ... but who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see,” she said.

Also Read | Doctor Who Joy to the World OTT Release Date: How to watch

Third woman Time Lord If Billie Piper does indeed become the Doctor, she would be the third woman to fill the famous shoes.

Jodie Whittaker was the 13th Doctor — and the first woman to play the central galaxy-hopping, extraterrestrial Time Lord who regenerates into new bodies, taking over from Peter Capaldi in 2017. Jo Martin was the second woman.

Ncuti Gatwa's exit from Doctor Who The Rwanda-born, Scotland-raised Ncuti Gatwa, 29, was the first Black actor to helm the show, but he wasn’t the first Black Doctor — Jo Martin played “Fugitive Doctor” in several episodes.

Ncuti took over the role from Jodie Whittaker in 2023.

Doctor Who first aired from 1963 to 1989 and returned in 2005. New episodes air on JioHotstar for Indian viewers.