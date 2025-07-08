‘Doctor Who’ to depart from streaming—Where will the much-loved doctor arrive next?

The long-running British sci-fi phenomenon ‘Doctor Who’ is set to leave HBO Max at the end of July, raising fresh questions about the future accessibility of one of television’s most iconic series.

HBO Max has confirmed that all 13 seasons of the modern-era reboot (2005–2022) will be removed from the platform on July 31, with its spinoff Torchwood departing earlier, on July 26.

This move affects episodes spanning the Ninth to Thirteenth Doctors, including performances from Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding where these episodes will be available for streaming next.

While fans of the classic series (1963–1989) can still find earlier episodes on platforms such as Tubi and BritBox, the fate of the modern series’ streaming rights remains unclear. Currently, seasons 1 through 13 are available on HBO Max, while the latest entries—seasons 14 and 15, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor—are streaming exclusively on Disney+ (JioHotstar) under a separate deal.

In addition to the main series, new content from the ‘Doctor Who’ universe is in development. A BBC spin-off miniseries titled ‘The War Between the Land and the Sea’ is expected to premiere in 2026. An animated spin-off for ‘CBeebies’, the BBC’s children’s channel, is also underway, although it remains uncertain whether The Doctor will feature as a central character.

As for the flagship show’s future, there are currently no new episodes officially commissioned. In the June issue of ‘Doctor Who’ Magazine, showrunner Russell T Davies acknowledged the uncertain state of the franchise, writing: “We don’t know what’s happening yet, and while everyone works that out, I’ll take a pause on this page. Hopefully, we’ll have news soon.”

