'Doesnt feel good to talk about it': Kate Hudson on turning down Spider-Man role

Washington DC [US], December 24 (ANI): Hollywood actor Kate Hudson has revealed that she turned down the role of Mary Jane Watson in the 2002 blockbuster 'Spider-Man', admitting that the decision is something that "doesn't feel good to talk about", even years later, according to People.

Speaking on the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 46-year-old actor confirmed reports that she had turned down the opportunity to star in the film, a role that eventually went to Kirsten Dunst.

Asked whether she regretted the decision, Hudson said that revisiting such moments is complicated. "When people say these things, it doesn't feel good to talk about it, because the people who are in the movie are the right people, and your circumstances in life happen the way they happen. But yes, I did," she said, as quoted by People.

Reflecting on it now, Hudson admitted that being part of the hugely successful franchise could have been exciting. "Now that I look back, it's one of those things where I'm like, 'You know, that would've been nice to be in the Spider-Man movie,'" she added.

The role of Mary Jane became iconic, with Dunst starring opposite Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, released in 2002, 2004, and 2007.

Hudson explained that her decision at the time was driven by her desire to work on The Four Feathers, where she starred opposite the late Heath Ledger. "I got to meet Heath Ledger, who became a very good friend, and I got an experience that I would have never had," she said, adding that the choice ultimately shaped her life in meaningful ways, reported People.

"Part of me is like, 'Life happens exactly the way it's supposed to,' and so I'm grateful for it. But I do look at that, and I'm like, 'Aw, it would've been fun to be her,'" Hudson said.