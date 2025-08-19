'Dog lovers lecture from air-conditioned homes': Ram Gopal Varma backs SC order on stray dogs - 'If they care so...'

Amid the stray dogs relocation row, filmmaker and director Ram Gopal Varma on Monday asked the dog lovers to open their guest rooms for the stray animals if they cared so much for them.

Advertisement

Varma took to X and penned a lengthy post in response to the demand of dog lovers that the animals be relocated.

He wrote, "Everyone keeps chanting 'relocate the dogs, relocate the dogs' as if it's some magic wand. But relocation is nothing but a polite word for dumping the problem from one street to another."

He added, “Clear one area and within days the vacuum sucks in new dogs, sometimes even worse than before. And where exactly are you planning to send lakhs of stray dogs? At last count, there are nearly seven crore dogs and counting.”

Advertisement

"Relocation is not a solution—it's an illusion. It's the excuse of the ignorants to avoid hard choices," the director wrote on a topic, The stray dog relocation has become a serious bone of contention between animal lovers and those worried about the safety of civilians.

The director added, "And here's the hypocrisy — dog lovers lecture from their air-conditioned homes with their imported breeds sitting on satin cushions, while the poor face the real menace on the streets. If they care so much, let them open their guest rooms for the strays."

Ram Gopal Varma concluded, "Don't preach relocation to the government while keeping your posh spaces stray dog free and your cute children dog bite free."

Previous post: Ever since the issue has gained momentum, RGV has been vocal about it.

Advertisement

In his earlier tweet on 17 August, RGV had posted, “With regard to the great poem we have all been taught at school 'All things bright and beautiful, All creatures great and small, All things wise and wonderful, The Lord God made them all.' didn't take into accounts of cockroaches who contaminate, rats who spread plague, snakes which inject poison, mosquitoes which create diseases and stray dogs who kill children(sic).”

Advertisement

His reaction arrived after animal rights activists and pet lovers held protests at several locations in the national capital against the proposal to relocate stray dogs to municipal shelters.

The activists organised demonstrations at Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place, Ramleela Maidan and Pacific Mall in Pitampura.

The activists were staging a protest seeking a stay on the Supreme Court's August 11 order, which asked authorities in Delhi-NCR to start relocating all stray dogs from streets to shelters.