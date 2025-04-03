’Doing Surya Namaskar, walking a little...’: Kareena Kapoor Khan dismisses the idea of botox

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): While many actresses have gone under the knife to enhance their looks, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan prefers to stay away from cosmetic surgeries.

At a launch event for nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar's book 'The Commonsense Diet', in Mumbai, Kareena emphasised ageing gracefully and naturally rather than relying on skin treatments such as botox.

"Age is just a number. My only thing is I always want to be fit to take on whatever old age brings. I want to be able to do what I have to do whether it has to go to sets at 70, 75. I want to keep working until 85, all my life. I want be able to bend to pick up my grandchildren. I want be able to do things and not be dependent on someone or a stick," Kareena said.

"For that, I have to eat right, and have mobility to work out. It's not about the way I look, it's about the way I feel and that's what for me, aging and life is. I am embracing it but I'm taking all these particular things, like eating ghee, eating khichdi, doing a little bit of weight training for muscle strength, walking a little, my Surya Namaskars, doing my little work on my own rather than skin treatments and botox," she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena recently captivated the audience with her appearance at the gala celebrating 25 years of Lakme Fashion Week.

Reflecting on her fashion journey, she recalled walking the ramp at different stages of her life, from her size-zero days to her pregnancy with son Taimur.

During the event, Kareena said, " I do everything with my heart. So, whether it was walking the ramp when I was size-zero or walking the ramp with Taimur in my belly, or whether it was, you know, size 10 or 12, that never really mattered. What mattered was my heart....my heart was on stage..was with each and every designer that I walked for was also in my confidence. Thank you Lakme for having me..I enjoyed my time."

