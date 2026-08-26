Dolly Parton, country music legend, dies at 80

Dolly Parton, the country music icon who rose from a log cabin in rural Tennessee to become one of America's most celebrated stars, known for her soaring voice, heartfelt songwriting and flamboyant costumes, has died.

She was 80 years old.

Music legend Dolly Parton has passed away Parton's nephew, who is also her Head of Security, informed the world of her passing through a video shared on Instagram.

How did Parton die? The cause of her death has not been disclosed. The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker's death has come as a shock to her fans and followers. While the exact reason of her passing is not known, it is said that the singer was battling some undisclosed health issues for the past year.

Parton had faced a number of health challenges over the years, and in May 2026, she disclosed in a social media video that she was recovering from a kidney stone infection.

Also Read | Dolly Parton updates fans on health in first appearance following medical concerns

More about her legacy Dolly Parton left behind a legacy that stretched far beyond country music. With her instantly recognisable voice, sharp songwriting and larger-than-life stage presence, she became one of the most influential and beloved figures in American popular culture.

Born into poverty in rural Tennessee, Parton transformed her own story into the kind of success that seemed almost mythical. She wrote and recorded songs that became standards, crossed over from country music to global pop culture and built a career that encompassed music, film, television and business.

Yet her image never lost the warmth the humour that made her feel accessible to generations of fans.

Her songwriting was perhaps at the heart of her legacy. Songs such as Jolene, Coat of Many Colours and I Will Always Love You carried stories of love, loss, longing and family with a simplicity that made them endure. Her songs travelled far beyond the country music world, with I Will Always Love You later becoming one of the most famous recordings in modern history through Whitney Houston's version.

Parton also left behind a remarkable philanthropic legacy. Through her Imagination Library, she helped provide free books to millions of children, making literacy one of the causes most closely associated with her in later life.