Dolly Parton laid to rest in private Nashville burial, family shares emotional tribute

Dolly Parton has been laid to rest in Nashville, with the country music legend’s family gathering privately to say goodbye to the woman whose career made her one of the most recognisable figures in American music.

Dolly Parton laid to rest Parton was buried on Friday, three days after her death at the age of 80. Her niece, Lainey Mae Parton, shared news of the private burial on social media the following day, choosing to remember her aunt through deeply personal memories rather than her extraordinary public career.

Lainey described Parton as someone who made her feel capable of chasing whatever dreams she had, regardless of how big they seemed.

Lainey started the post with, “This is a really hard post for me to make. I wanted to wait until after my granny was laid to rest yesterday before I tried to put any of this into words. From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn’t do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself. Most people can think of at least one bad memory with everyone in their family. I honestly can’t think of one with her (sic)."

For Lainey, the memories were not simply those of being related to a global superstar. They were moments shared with an aunt who was present in her everyday life, including opportunities to work alongside her.

Lainey added, “I’m so thankful I said yes to the opportunities and memories I got to share with her as my Aunt Dolly, including being in a movie with her. I’m so glad I have those moments to look back on now. I have things I can watch, hear, and hold onto when I miss her. It still doesn’t feel real that she’s gone. I’m going to miss her voice, her laugh, her hugs, and just knowing she was there. I’m even going to miss those 4 AM calls, and I’d give anything to see her name pop up on my phone again (sic)."

Miley Cyrus, Parton's goddaughter also wrote a heartfelt post for the legend. The post read, “The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts. What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. 🦋 I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things. 💖 @dollyparton (sic).”

The private farewell came as tributes to Parton continued across Nashville.

On Saturday night, the Grand Ole Opry dedicated its 29 August show to the singer, songwriter and longtime Opry member, who was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The venue has been an important part of Parton’s career since she first performed there as a teenager.

The tribute was not only a celebration of her music. A portion of ticket proceeds from the show will go towards Parton’s Imagination Library, the childhood literacy programme she founded and supported for decades.

Also Read | Nashville airport could be renamed for Dolly Parton after governor backs bid

It is a fitting part of the remembrance. Parton’s influence was never limited to records and concert stages. Through the Imagination Library, she built a philanthropic legacy centred on getting books into the hands of children.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is preparing its own lasting tribute. Governor Bill Lee and Nashville International Airport have announced their intention to honour Parton by naming the airport after her.

Parton’s death has prompted tributes from across the entertainment industry and beyond, reflecting a career that stretched across country music, pop culture, film, television and philanthropy.

But for her family, the public legacy was only one part of who she was.

Lainey’s message offered a glimpse of that more private Dolly — the aunt who called at 4 AM, encouraged her niece’s dreams and made her feel that she was enough.