Dolly Parton opens up about 3 am routine, her heels obsession, and life after losing husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton is steadily recovering from her kidney infection diagnosis, which was followed by her husband, Carl Dean’s, death in March this year. Amid the publication of her memoir, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, the 79-year-old singer-songwriter and actress opened up about her morning routine and fashion choices to People magazine.

Dolly Parton reveals her 3 AM routine Dolly Parton told People that she regularly wakes up at 3 AM or even “earlier than that” at times. The Unlikely Angel star says her dad, Robert Lee Parton, inspired her to become “an early bird”.

“That’s when I do all my spiritual work, my prayers and my dreaming, my thinking, when all the energies of the world have kind of died down,” Parton told the outlet.

“The older you get, the earlier you wake up. I don't want to miss nothing either. So I don't require a lot of sleep,” the I Will Always Love You hitmaker added.

Dolly Parton on her makeup and heels Among her other fashion choices, Dolly Parton’s enduring love for heels is well known. She had earlier told Vogue that she feels “pretty in a heel”. “I wear heels every day. I have them custom-made,” she had added.

The Jolene singer reiterated her obsession with heels to People. According to the outlet, the 79-year-old reads and cooks in her heels at home. “I’m short, I got to reach my cabinets!” she joked.

Although she does not “always wear the wigs”, Parton happily shared that she loves to “put on a little makeup”. She had earlier told Vogue that she loves “the extra height” that she gets from wearing heels. “I’ve always thought they were sexy. They make you look powerful,” she had added.

After Dolly Parton lost her husband, Carl Dean, in March this year, the artist was diagnosed with a kidney-stone-related infection and also cancelled her Vegas residency.

FAQs When did Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, die? Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, died on March 3, 2025, at the age of 82.

What was Dolly Parton’s last album? Dolly Parton's last album is Rockstar, which was released on November 17, 2023.