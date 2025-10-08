Dolly Parton's net worth: How much has the country star made in her career of 60 years?

Dolly Parton is going through certain health issues, the country star’s sister, Freida Parton, iterated as she asked for prayers for the 79-year-old on Facebook, on Tuesday, as per Fox News. Just a week after Dolly postponed her Las Vegas concerts due to “health challenges,” Freida confirmed the singer had not been “feeling her best lately”.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly,” Freida Parton wrote on Facebook. She urged Dolly’s fans and well-wishers to “be prayer warriors and pray with me”. As Dolly Parton gradually recovers from her health challenges, here is a look at the multi-talented star’s net worth and career.

Dolly Parton's net worth Dolly Parton, who has been in the music industry for 60 years and has nearly 50 studio albums to her name, debuted in 1967 with the release of her album, Hello, I'm Dolly. In addition to receiving 11 Grammy Awards and three Emmy Awards, Dolly Parton has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, as per the singer’s official website.

With a prolific career in the music industry, the ‘Jolene’ singer has made quite a fortune for herself. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dolly Parton’s net worth is $650 million, as of 2025.

Besides a magnificent career in music, Dolly Parton worked in several movies, like 9 to 5 (1980), The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982), Rhinestone (1984), Steel Magnolias (1989), Straight Talk (1992), and Joyful Noise (2012).

Dolly Parton on her ‘health challenges’ Dolly Parton revealed that she had been going through certain “health challenges” on September 28, on social media. In the process, she postponed her Las Vegas concerts.

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," Parton wrote. She added that she had to undergo a few medical procedures and was unable to rehearse and deliver the show her fans deserve to see, as per Fox News.

FAQs How old is Dolly Parton? Dolly Parton is 79 years old.

When did Dolly Parton make her debut in the music industry? Dolly Parton debuted in 1967 with the release of her album, Hello, I'm Dolly.