Domhnall Gleeson reveals John Krasinskis 'big advice' before taking on The Office spinoff

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Domhnall Gleeson seems to have revealed the "big advice" he got from John Krasinski before joining The Office spinoff, The Paper.

The 42-year-old Irish actor, while speaking to People, said Krasinski -- who played Jim Halpert in the original hit comedy -- encouraged him to take the role without hesitation.

"He was wonderful. I mean, his big advice that he gave me was to do it," Gleeson told People.

Gleeson went on to share that Steve Carell, another star from The Office, supported his decision too.

"And the same with Steve Carell, another just wonderful actor who I'd worked with before. And their advice was, if it's Greg Daniels, you should do it because getting to work with him is a treat that not many people get to have," he added.

"And I'm so happy I did it because I think we have something really lovely. So I'm thrilled with it," he further added.

Gleeson also shared that hearing such positive things from both actors made a big difference. "I mean, I like to think I would've got there on my own anyway, but certainly if [John] and Steve had been like, 'Don't do it, it's a nightmare,' I would've hightailed it, but they could not have been more positive about it, and I'm delighted I listened to them," said the actor.

Earlier this month, NBC announced that The Paper will premiere in September on Peacock. According to People, the new mockumentary-style show follows the team at a struggling Midwestern newspaper called The Truth Teller. Gleeson stars alongside The White Lotus actress Sabrina Impacciatore, with The Office's Oscar Nunez returning as Oscar Martinez. At NBC's Upfronts in May, Gleeson described the cast as "a wonderful ensemble of underdog characters that are banding together to keep journalism alive." (ANI)