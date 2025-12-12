Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse OTT release: Here’s when and where to watch Mammootty’s Malayalam comedy thriller

The much-awaited crime-comedy Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is finally cleared for its digital release after months of delay. The film once again brings attention to Mammootty’s effortless charm and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s stylish storytelling. Here is everything you need to know about the Malayalam-language film’s OTT release.

When and where to watch? Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse will start streaming on 19 December 2025, exclusively on ZEE5. Viewers can watch it on the ZEE5 mobile app or website with an active subscription. The platform has confirmed that the movie will be available in HD quality for Malayalam cinema lovers across the world.

Story and trailer The trailer introduces CI Dominic, played by Mammootty, a former respected police officer who now works as a relaxed private detective. What starts as a simple case of finding a lost ladies’ purse soon turns into a dangerous journey full of missing people, lies, dark secrets, and a mysterious stalker. He is joined by his loyal assistant Vignesh, played by Gokul Suresh, who brings humour and energy to the investigation.

The film offers a mix of comedy, suspense, emotional scenes, and smart detective work. Menon’s modern style and Mammootty’s calm performance make the film exciting and full of surprises.

Cast and crew The movie marks Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Malayalam directorial debut. It is written by Neeraj and Sooraj Rajan. The cast includes Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Viji Venkatesh, Sushmitha Bhat, Siddique, Vineeth, and Vijay Babu among others. Each actor brings depth to the plot, which slowly uncovers hidden identities and dangerous truths.

Gautham Menon earlier said making this film was a dream come true and shared that the team finished shooting in just 45 days, showing their hard work and dedication.

Reception and buzz The movie currently holds a 7.0/10 rating on IMDb. Critics and viewers have praised Mammootty’s performance, the film’s humour, and Menon’s crisp direction. With its mix of thrills and fun moments, the movie is expected to do well on OTT.

Mammootty’s work front Mammootty recently made a comeback after a medical break. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for colon cancer. His latest film, Kalamkaaval, where he plays a serial killer opposite Vinayakan, is performing strongly at the box office.

With its unique story and strong cast, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is set to be an exciting OTT watch this December.

