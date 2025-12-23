Don 3 hits the brakes amid Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar success? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is flying high with the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar. Amid this, multiple reports claim that Singh has opted out of his much-awaited upcoming film, Don 3. Reportedly, he is focusing on his other projects.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh no longer wants to be a star in back-to-back gangster films, including Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Son 3 after Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh's Don 3 shelved? If reports are true, Singh is looking forward to working with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee. Till then, he is focusing on filmmaker Jai Mehta's post-apocalyptic zombie movie, Pralay.

A source told the portal, “With Dhurandhar’s massive success, Ranveer is very clear about the kind of films he wants to do next. He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space. That’s one of the reasons he has asked Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay. Ranveer is keen on fast-tracking the project and bringing it on floors sooner than planned.”

“Now that he has prioritised other projects over Don 3, Singh is now personally involved in aligning dates and schedules for Jai Mehta's film to ensure the film moves quickly,” the source added.

A different insider told the portal that Don 3 has now been pushed.

Don 3 was announced in 2023. Ranveer Singh was roped into the project.

Previous reports about Don 3 While the latest report suggests that Don 3 might have been pushed indefinitely, a report by News18 claimed that Singh was preparing for some heavy-duty action sequences.

It is believed that Vikrant Massey was slated to be the prime antagonist in Don 3.

Netizens react to Don 3 rumours after Dhurandhar Reacting to the mixed reports, fans have shared their take on Reddit.

A user wrote, “Good news. I am sure he’s tired of waiting for Don3 to pick up and has already moved on to signing a new project. This might’ve a hindrance to the timelines of another prospective project hence this news. Good for him.”

“Don and Dhurandhar are nothing alike as characters,” mentioned another.

One more wrote, “It must be a huge blow to Farhan!”

Yet another commented, “I was looking forward to him as Don!! I thought no one could do it better than him. But honestly, I am glad he walked out of this! But poor Kriti though… she was so looking forward to working with Ranveer.”