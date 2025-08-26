Don Corleone soon on Indian silver screen: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Coppola's Godfather trilogy to be released in 4K

Don Corleone is all set to rule the Indian silver screen for the first time in over 53 years as The Godfather Trilogy, one of American cinema's finest movies, gears up for a release in a stunning 4K restoration beginning September.

According to PVR's official statement, “For the first time in India, audiences will experience these iconic films on the big screen in close succession.”

The re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s legendary masterpiece is a rare opportunity for the Indian audience to experience the epic tale of power, family, and betrayal the way it is meant to be watched – on the big screen.

PVR INOX's Lead Strategist, Niharika Bijli, said that for the younger generation, it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to discover the brilliance of The Godfather on the big screen, while for those who’ve loved it for decades, it’s a homecoming.

About The Godfather First released in 1972, The Godfather, starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, is one of the most iconic sagas in world cinema. It set new benchmarks in cinematic storytelling and went on to become one of the most celebrated films in the history of cinema.

Its sequels, The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990), cemented the trilogy as a cornerstone of global cinema.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary movie is based on Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel and is widely regarded as the greatest achievement in American cinema.

The Godfather Trilogy: Cast The Godfather Trilogy has unforgettable performances by Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, and Robert De Niro.

The Godfather Trilogy: Re-release schedule The Godfather: 12 September 2025

The Godfather Part II: 17 October 2025

The Godfather Part III: 14 November 2025

“There is no greater honour than bringing this legendary saga back to our cinemas,” said Niharika Bijli.