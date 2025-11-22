Donald Trump Jr, girlfriend join Ranveer Singh on ‘What Jhumka?’ dance floor at lavish Udaipur wedding

Donald Trump Jr and his partner Bettina Anderson were seen embracing full Bollywood spirit at a lavish Udaipur wedding, where they joined Ranveer Singh on the dance floor to the hit track ‘What Jhumka?’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The moment, captured in multiple videos now circulating online, became one of the highlights of the glittering sangeet night.

The couple was attending the wedding festivities of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju — a grand celebration hosted across iconic venues in the City of Lakes. The sangeet was anchored by Karan Johar and packed with live performances by top Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan.

Ranveer, known for his high-energy stage presence, pulled Trump Jr and Anderson up to dance along, sparking cheers from guests. Anderson, dressed in a gold lehenga, matched steps to the catchy chorus while Ranveer hyped up the crowd. He later led a group dance to Aankh Maare and even sang Apna Time Aayega for the audience.

The bride, Netra Mantena, is the daughter of Orlando-based billionaire business leaders Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena. The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is a Columbia University graduate and a 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree. He is the co-founder and CTO of Superorder — a fast-growing tech platform that powers delivery and takeaway operations for multi-location restaurants.

Internet reacts The internet loved Ranveer Singh's energy and enthusiasm in the video. A user wrote on Instagram, “This dude is a legend.”

Another user commented, “wah Indian attire & indian dance.”

The third user wrote, “And who said money does not buy happiness?”

The three-day affair has drawn nearly 600 guests and is set across heritage venues including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal and Jagmandir Island Palace. International pop icons Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber are also expected to perform during the celebrations.