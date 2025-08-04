Donald Trump reacts to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad amid controversy: ‘If she is a Republican…’

US President Donald Trump became the latest to react to the ongoing controversy surrounding Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney's ad campaign for the apparel giant American Eagle. Trump came out in support of the actress, but on one condition. The ad campaign sparked controversy after many criticised it for its racial overtones.

Donald Trump reacts to Sydney Sweeney's ad The US president called the advertisement ‘fantastic’ after knowing that Sweeney was a registered Republican.

While Donald Trump was on his way to the White House from Allentown, Pennsylvania, a reporter asked him about the controversial ad. Before boarding Air Force One, the reporter asked him, “Actress Sydney Sweeney-it came out this weekend that she's a registered Republican. Any comment on that?”

The 79-year-old replied, “She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad! Is that right?”

He added, “You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. I wouldn't have known; I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

Sydney Sweeney's controversial jeans ad Sydney Sweeney's jeans advertisement sparked major controversy after it featured her saying, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue.”

But what fuelled the backlash even more was the choice to cast a blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress in the campaign. Many people on the internet slammed the casting in the ad, accusing it of promoting ideas of racial superiority, white supremacy, and even eugenics.

Several social media users also drew comparisons between the campaign and Nazi Germany, pointing out Hitler’s obsession with creating a so-called “master race”, which was often described using traits like blonde hair, blue eyes, and fair skin. Many also criticised the ad and said that the phrase “great genes” reminded them of Nazi beliefs that ranked people based on physical traits.

Earlier this week, Vice President JD Vance also reacted to the viral ad. He said, "So much of the Democrats is oriented around hostility to basic American life, so you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad and they can't help but freak out".