Donald Trump’s reality series ‘The Apprentice’ is back—Here is where to watch

Prime Video announced on Monday that the former reality competition series The Apprentice, hosted by current US President Donald Trump, is now available to stream on Prime Video in the United States. Season 1, which debuted in 2004, premieres today, March 10, with subsequent seasons scheduled to drop every Monday through April 27, 2025. In addition, seasons 1-7 of the Emmy Award-nominated series will be available on the platform.

A blast from the past The Apprentice became a television phenomenon upon its debut, attracting an average weekly audience of 20 million viewers during its first season, Prime Video stated.

Advertisement

The series, known for its high-stakes business challenges, features 16 candidates competing in rigorous tasks to secure a job with The Trump Organization and a salary of $250,000. The show aired for 15 seasons and nearly 200 episodes, including iterations as The Celebrity Apprentice. While Trump hosted every season until his departure in 2015, the final season was hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

President Donald Trump expressed his excitement about the show’s return, saying, “I look forward to watching this show myself - such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!”

Mark Burnett, one of the executive producers, also weighed in on the show’s enduring appeal: “The Apprentice is one of the best shows that I ever produced. The charismatic onscreen presence of President Donald J. Trump made it a bona fide hit! Now, thanks to Prime Video, a whole new audience will experience a new season every Monday.”

Advertisement

A cultural phenomenon Beyond its entertainment value, The Apprentice played a significant role in shaping reality TV and business competition formats globally.

With the return of The Apprentice to the streaming landscape, viewers can revisit the show’s dramatic challenges and memorable moments.

Not to be mixed up: 'The Apprentice' series vs. Ali Abbasi’s film The series should not be mistaken for The Apprentice, Ali Abbasi’s film that delves into Trump’s relationship with attorney Roy Cohn.

At this month's Academy Awards, Sebastian Stan received a Best Actor nomination for portraying a younger Trump, while Jeremy Strong was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Cohn. Unfortunately, both actors fell short at the 97th Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre last Sunday (March 2).

Advertisement