Donald Trump says Taylor Swift is no longer ‘hot’ after he posted ‘I hate Taylor Swift’, internet reacts

US President Donald Trump shifted his focus from politics and took a jab at pop singer Taylor Swift once again. Trump has previously cast shade on Taylor, who endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Donald Trump's latest post about Taylor Swift In the latest, Trump wrote, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

Internet reacts to Donald Trump's post His post gained mixed reactions from the internet.

While Swift’s fans hit back at Trump, calling him “obsessed” with the singer, his supporters turned criticised Taylor for speaking up against him.

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “He right tho, Taylor lowkey fell off.” “Trump is such a bully,” added another. One more commented on a post about Trump's post: “Can he stop with his obsession towards Taylor Swift?”

“Donald Trump is the funniest president ever,” sarcastically wrote yet another user.

“When the orange guy tries to cancel Taylor but just cancels himself,” added a Swiftie.

Trump vs Taylor Swift In September 2024, Trump posted, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” His post went viral on the internet.

His post arrived days after Taylor Swift shared on Instagram about her support for Harris as her choice for U.S. president following Harris’ Sept. 10 debate win over Trump.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

In the post, Taylor also called out Trump for using a fake, AI-generated image of her which seemingly portrayed that she was supporting him.

She said, “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

She also signed out as “Childless Cat Lady”, a term used by Trump's running mate, JD Vance for women without children.

In response, Trump, in an interview with Fox Business, said that he wasn’t concerned that Swift would sue him over his fake images as they “were all made up by other people.”

Trump also told Fox News' Fox & Friends, “I was not a Taylor Swift fan." “She’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” he added a warning.

However, Trump only once praised Taylor Swift but mostly for her appearance and not her opinion.

“I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented,” he told Ramin Setoodeh in the book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.

