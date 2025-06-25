‘Don’t go to Shark Tank’: Season 5 launches registrations with satirical take on hustle culture

The pitch stage is back, Shark Tank India has officially opened registrations for its highly anticipated Season 5, and it’s doing so with a clever twist. The campaign, launched on June 25, takes a humorous dig at hustle culture and the 70-hour workweek, delivering a simple message: “Ditch burnout, pitch brilliance.”

The new season will air across Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television, bringing entrepreneurial storytelling to both digital and television audiences. Known for giving wings to India’s boldest ideas, from garage startups to grassroots innovations, the show has become a launchpad for aspiring founders across the country.

Since its debut in 2021, Shark Tank India has featured 741 pitches, resulting in 351 deals, and facilitated over ₹293 crore in funding. And now, with Season 5, the tank is open once again for dreamers, doers, and disruptors.

The registration campaign’s witty tone is a marked shift from glorified overwork, positioning entrepreneurship as a journey of ideas, not exhaustion. The accompanying promo reel, which is already gaining traction on social media, calls out startup privilege in a cheeky, meme-worthy format that has resonated with young viewers.

Whether you’re building in a college dorm, a tier-2 town, or a co-working space in Mumbai, the call to action is clear: If you’ve got a game-changing idea, now’s the time to enter the tank.

Earlier this year, the show earned recognition at the third edition of the OTTplay Awards, where it bagged the Best Reality Show (Non-Scripted) honour. The award was received by Bimal Unnikrishnan and Rahul Hotchandani, who were acknowledged for their efforts in bringing the entrepreneurial series to Indian audiences.

