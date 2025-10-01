Don’t mess with nature and other cautionary tales as told in Kantara: Chapter 1

We fell in awe of Kantara, the story of the people living in Karnataka’s forests and the Forest Officer sent there to enforce laws. The clash between old-world rules made by the gods of the forest, who protect the simple folk from the outside law, was a spectacle that gave you a sleepless night or two. The new film rides on an earned fame and will woo you with abigger, brighter, louder telling of the Kantara tale. But sometimes, we need to let well enough alone.

While you are advised to carry earplugs to reduce the noise of the invoking of Kantara by the villagers, the sound of the drums and the slashing and killing, it’s a great idea to revisit movies that lure you into the forest to uncover secrets behind folklore…

Tumbbad

The old lady, who seems to have literally grown roots, has become one with the creepy mansion, cautions him to stay away from the treasure, but he learns to steal a gold sovereign by sneaking into a uterine cavity at Tumbbad…

This film is one of the films that will make you rethink about greed and consequences and will embed itself inside the place where you lock away childhood fears.

Bulbbul Tales of a ‘chudail’ with feet facing backwards are told to prevent people from traveling through the forest… And people have seen her move from tree to tree in a bridal red saree, killing people… When a young man comes back to claim his inheritance, he realises that something’s ominous about the forest.

Tripti Dimri, the actor who shines in an awesome film like the recently released Dhadak 2 (on Netflix), plays the young bride who learns to handle her cruel husband (and all evil men, really) and anyone who questions her, with such poise that no one but her childhood playmate Satya, can even begin to figure out if she is the reason the forest is scary…

Midsommar Florence Pugh plays Dani who suffers a personal tragedy and gets invited to a midsummer festival in Sweden. The sky is blue and people wear white clothes and floral wreaths, drink ‘special teas’ and try magic mushrooms… But despite the beautiful setting and the almost hippie commune like folk, the horror lurks everywhere.

The rituals and the casual murders in the commune that shock the outsiders are sure to leave an impression on your mind. You will not forget the moans of the women no matter how much tea you consume. And yes, you will remember the scene from Revenant where Leonardo di Caprio hides inside a bear to seek refuge from the bitter cold…

The Wicker Man When an outsider comes to a small Scottish town to investigate the disappearance of a young girl, he discovers strange rituals, straightforward denials of the girl’s existence, and yes, Maypole dancing.

Such an evil little village this is, and Sergeant Howie is unfettered in his search. This tale is told so calmly, you will remember that it’s the same calmness the villagers in Kantara express when it comes to dealing with the forest officer. A shiver will go down your spine when you realise what ‘sacrifice’ really means…

The Ritual When a group of friends decide to take the shortcut through the forest, they realise that everything in that forest is telling them they are trespassing.

Jotun - the creature, begins to haunt their dreams, and suddenly a walk through the pretty forest turns into a nightmare. Do you trust the visions you see in your dreams or do you shake your head and try to ignore it as ‘nothing’? Are those who wander into the forest unwittingly, bait?

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana On the face of it, it is just the story of gangsters, but it’s Kantara’s Rishab Shetty who plays Hari and Raj B Shetty as Shiva, who tell us how children affected by nature and circumstance grow up into violence. The unholy trinity is completed by the hapless policeman who is unable to stop the violence.

It’s a strange telling of how the gods manage to create the balance of power in the universe. The images of children dancing in tiger costumes will keep you terrified for days.

Churuli What do you do when you try to search for a man who’s hiding in the forest? Churuli will take you round and round in the forest, and you will come to the same tea shop so many times, you think you’re slowly going mad.

The forest, the birds, the mist and the mysterious alien creatures seem to mock the two undercover policemen in search of a man named Joy, experience everything that is not that…