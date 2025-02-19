Stand-up comedian Daniel Fernandes, during a gig has asked India's Got Latent fans not to worry about Samay Raina.

While taking a jibe at the state of affairs in the country, the comedian assured that Samay would be out of this case after writing an essay.

“There are a lot of Samay fans in the country that are quite worried for him. Is that right? Are you worried about him? Don't be, because with the way things are done in this country, all they'll ask him to do is write a 300-word essay, and he'll be out,” Fernandes said.

“Dude here's the thing okay, India definitely has a sense of humour. We just don't know it,” he added.

Daniel Fernandes' comments come amid the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

What is Ranveer Allahbadia controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia appeared as a judge in one of the episodes of India's Got Latent hosted by Samay Raina. During the show, he asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it. The statement received heavy backlash online. The matter reached the Supreme Court after Allahbadia filed a case against multiple FIRs lodged over his statement. The Supreme Court criticised Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remark.

Also Read | SC protects Allahbadia from arrest, raps him for YouTube comments

Daniel Fernandes on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy Fernandes started his gig by mentioning the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy and the outrage it has caused across the country. He compared outrage over comedians to flu season, which comes and goes every six months.

“Have you guys followed the news this past week? Just one headline everywhere because all the other issues in India have been resolved. Outrage in Indian comedy is like flu season. Every six months somebody will watch a video and go… my sentiments,” Fernandes said.

However, the comedian acknowledged that the outrage over the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy has been very serious.