‘Don’t worry about Samay Raina’: Standup comedian tells India’s Got Latent fans; here’s why

Stand-up comedian Daniel Fernandes reassured fans of Samay Raina during a gig, suggesting he will be fine after writing an essay. He humorously compared outrage over comedy to a recurring flu season, highlighting the severity of the backlash from the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published19 Feb 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Comedian Daniel Fernandes assures Samay Raina fans.(Instagram/maisamayhoon)

Stand-up comedian Daniel Fernandes, during a gig has asked India's Got Latent fans not to worry about Samay Raina.

While taking a jibe at the state of affairs in the country, the comedian assured that Samay would be out of this case after writing an essay.

“There are a lot of Samay fans in the country that are quite worried for him. Is that right? Are you worried about him? Don't be, because with the way things are done in this country, all they'll ask him to do is write a 300-word essay, and he'll be out,” Fernandes said.

Advertisement

“Dude here's the thing okay, India definitely has a sense of humour. We just don't know it,” he added.

Daniel Fernandes' comments come amid the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: From a ’dark’ joke gone wrong to police probe

What is Ranveer Allahbadia controversy?

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared as a judge in one of the episodes of India's Got Latent hosted by Samay Raina. During the show, he asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it. The statement received heavy backlash online. The matter reached the Supreme Court after Allahbadia filed a case against multiple FIRs lodged over his statement. The Supreme Court criticised Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remark.

Advertisement
Also Read | SC protects Allahbadia from arrest, raps him for YouTube comments

Daniel Fernandes on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Fernandes started his gig by mentioning the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy and the outrage it has caused across the country. He compared outrage over comedians to flu season, which comes and goes every six months.

“Have you guys followed the news this past week? Just one headline everywhere because all the other issues in India have been resolved. Outrage in Indian comedy is like flu season. Every six months somebody will watch a video and go… my sentiments,” Fernandes said.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | After criticising Ranveer Allahbadia, singer Praak says he ‘should be forgiven’

However, the comedian acknowledged that the outrage over the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy has been very serious.

“But this time the backlash is quite severe. Have you noticed? There are some catastrophic consequences of what has happened. Multiple FIRs were filed, videos were taken down,” Fernandes said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainment‘Don’t worry about Samay Raina’: Standup comedian tells India’s Got Latent fans; here’s why
First Published:19 Feb 2025, 05:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App