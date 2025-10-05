‘Don’t worry’: Dhanashree Verma’s cryptic post after Samay Raina’s ‘sugar daddy’ video with Yuzvendra Chahal goes viral

Social media influencer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has once again found herself in the spotlight, this time over what fans believe is a subtle response to comedian Samay Raina’s viral post referencing her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

The controversy began when Samay shared a screenshot of a video on his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Love you, my sugar daddy,” tagging Yuzvendra Chahal and adding laughing and kissing emojis. The post instantly caught attention — not only for the cheeky caption but also because Chahal was seen wearing a t-shirt that read “Be your own sugar daddy”, reportedly the same one he wore during his divorce hearing earlier this year.

The social media influencer shared a cryptic Instagram story shortly after the video went viral, leaving fans speculating about its hidden meaning.

Soon after the post went viral, Dhanashree shared a photo of her pet dog on her Instagram Stories with a caption seemingly written from the dog’s perspective: “Don’t worry guys, meri mumma ka acha samay hi chal raha hai” (Don’t worry guys, my mom is having a good time). The timing of her post led fans to believe it was an indirect dig at the viral ‘sugar daddy’ remark.

Chahal and Dhanashree’s relationship has been under public scrutiny since their separation. The duo, who tied the knot in December 2020, parted ways after less than three years of marriage. Reports at the time described the split as contentious, with several details from their court hearings making headlines.

The resurfacing of Chahal’s “sugar daddy” t-shirt in Samay’s post has reignited chatter around their breakup, with netizens debating whether the post was meant as a mocking reference.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Dhanashree has continued to stay focused on her professional life. She currently appears in the reality series “Rise and Fall”, where she has spoken openly about her divorce and the emotional challenges she faced during her marriage.