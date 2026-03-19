Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama passes away at 84 due to lung cancer

Tokyo [Japan], March 19 (ANI): The 'Doraemon' director Tsutomu Shibayama has passed away due to lung cancer at the age of 84 years old, announced by the Japanese animation studio Asia-do, also known as Ajia-do Animation Works.

In their obituary, the company announced, "Our former President and CEO, Tsutomu Shibayama, passed away on March 6, 2026, due to lung cancer. He was 84 years old."

Shibayama was popularly known for his direction of the 'Doraemon' TV anime series and movies. He directed the "Doraemon" film series for over 20 years.

Prior to it, Shibayama worked as an animation director on shows like 'Dokonjo Gaeru' and 'Ganso Tensai Bakabon.'

"He served as chief director for the TV series 'Doraemon,' and has worked as director and general director on numerous other works, including Nintama Rantaro, Chibi Maruko-chan, and Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori," read the obituary of Shibayama as posted by the animation studio.

The funeral was held privately with only close family members present in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family. "We respectfully decline any floral tributes, monetary gifts, or visits of condolence," added the animation studio.

They also expressed their heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the director for the love and support from the fans towards him during his lifetime.

"All of us at the company express our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and warm support you extended to us during your lifetime. We are planning to hold a memorial service at a later date," mentioned the production studio.