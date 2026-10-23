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Double century for Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ₹100 cr at box office, ₹120 cr in brand sales, check actor's winning streak

Samantha Ruth Prabhu backed film, Maa Inti Bangaaram nearly touched 100 crore while her fragrance brand reached 120 crore in revenue. Here's what she said.

Sneha Biswas
Published23 Oct 2026, 07:13 PM IST
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Maa Inti Bangaaram (L) and an ad for Secret Alchemist perfume (R).
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Maa Inti Bangaaram (L) and an ad for Secret Alchemist perfume (R).
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Actor turned entrepreneur Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recorded double milestones across the entertainment and business worlds. While her production, Maa Inti Bangaaram, crossed 100 crore at the worldwide box office, her fragrance brand Secret Alchemist surpassed 120 crore in terms of revenue.

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Secret Alchemist crosses 100 crore

According to a press release shared by the company, Secret Alchemist has recorded 8x growth over the past eight months, taking its revenue to the 120 crore mark. The brand, which is said to focus on clean formulations and Indian botanicals, operates in the fragrance segment. It has positioned itself as an aromatherapy-based perfumery. Its growth over the months comes amid growing consumer interest in fragrances and the wider expansion of India's beauty and personal care market.

About the brand

Founded by Ankita Thadani and Akash Valia, Secret Alchemist added Samantha as a co-founder in 2024. The brand entered the fragrance segment in 2025 and expanded its presence across D2C channels, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa and Flipkart, and quick-commerce services including Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart. It is also available via offline retail stores.

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On 21 October, the three co-founders hosted an event in Mumbai to introduce a new 50 ml ‘Signature Size’ for the brand's existing collection. The range is said to feature fragrances crafted with Indian ingredients such as vetiver, patchouli, saffron and tuberose.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says

Talking about the success of the brand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said in a statement, "Crossing 120 crore is a proud moment for all of us. More than anything, it tells us that what we’re building at Secret Alchemist is connecting with people, and that means a lot. We’ve always believed that India has the ingredients, heritage and creativity to build a fragrance brand that can stand alongside the best in the world, without compromising on our clean philosophy. The Signature collection has continued to evolve, and I’m excited for more people to experience its newest expression."

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Maa Inti Bangaaram

Apart from her brand, it is also her film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, which has crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, it was created by Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, Raj Nidimoru and produced by her. It featured Prabhu alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale.

The film released earlier this year and grossed 99.56 crore as its lifetime earnings, as per film tracker Sacnilk. While overseas collections added 27.80 crore, India Net stood at 62 crore.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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