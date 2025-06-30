‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’: Filmmakers drop trailer release date update; netizens react, ‘Will miss Maggie Smith’

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the sequel to Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022), is set to hit the silver screen soon. Building the anticipation for the most awaited historical drama film, the trailer will drop on Tuesday, July 1.

Advertisement

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram stated, “It all leads here. The new trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale arrives tomorrow.”

‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ cast Returning with the charisma of the previous serious, Paul Giamatti will reprise his roles as Harold Levinson from the television series and Dominic West as Guy Dexter from the previous film. The ensemble cast of the third and final film in the Downton Abbey franchise also features Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ release date Directed by Simon Curtis from, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 12. Produced under the banner Carnival Films by Gareth Neame, Julian Fellowes and Liz Trubridge, the filmmakers released the first teaser on June 2.

The caption to the teaser trailer states, “The cinematic return of the global phenomenon, follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter.﻿”

Watch ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ teaser here:

Advertisement

Produced under the banner Carnival Films by Gareth Neame, Julian Fellowes and Liz Trubridge, the filmmakers released the first teaser on June 2.

Social media reaction The new trailer release update created buzz online as one user stated, “This is the best news ever !! Maggie Smith will definitely be missed.” Another user remarked, “Every year I start to watch all the seasons and film during Christmas period…Like a family…I will miss them and new adventures !!!!”