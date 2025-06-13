Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap is ‘marketing nonsense’: British TV host calls it ‘beyond silly’

Sydney Sweeney’s unusual marketing move, selling her bathwater to produce soap, was recently discussed on Lorraine, the popular UK morning show. British TV host Lorraine Kelly brought up the topic with journalists Matt Chorley and Claer Barrett.

“Shall we talk about something very silly? Sydney Sweeney. This is silly. This is beyond silly. I just don’t understand,” Kelly started.

“Apparently, this is very beautiful, very talented actress is selling her bath water. First of all, why? And, who is going to buy?”

Matt Chorley pointed out that the product had already been sold out, “Somebody bought it.”

Claer Barrett added that it was being traded on eBay for higher prices. She explained that Sydney Sweeney had partnered with an American brand called Dr Swatch, known for luxury soaps.

The actress’ bathwater was used in minute amounts to create a bar of soap. According to Claer, the bars were being sold by American retailers for around $8 (£6).

Also Read | Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino parted ways in January: Report

Lorraine reacted with amusement and scepticism, calling the whole thing a “silly marketing nonsense”. “I know I’m very cynical, but it’s true,” she added.

An X (formerly Twitter) user earlier posted that Sydney Sweeney’s new soap had a hole in the middle. The post quickly went viral. People on Reddit and X started discussing it wildly, calling it “SoapGate”.

But, the claim was false. Other users confirmed that there was no hole in the soap. Though the idea was fake, it became great publicity.

Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap After Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap had been launched on Dr. Squatch’s website, it was sold out in seconds. While it was priced at just $8 originally, the same product is being sold on eBay for much higher rates.

Prices started from $119 and went up to $1,600. One listing even earlier asked for $2,000.