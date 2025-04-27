Drag Race and Pose star Jiggly Caliente dies aged 44

Jiggly Caliente passed away recently, as confirmed by her family. She was 44 and best known for appearing on Drag Race: Philippines as one of the judges.

Sneha Biswas
Published27 Apr 2025, 08:23 PM IST
Jiggly Caliente dies at 44.
RuPaul’s Drag Race fame and judge of Drag Race: Philippines, Jiggly Caliente passed away at 44. Caliente faced complications from a severe infection, for which she recently underwent a surgery and lost most of her right leg.

Jiggly Caliente's death

The news of Caliente's death has been confirmed by her family.

The family shared an update of her official Instagram account which read, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.”

