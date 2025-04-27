Drag Race and Pose star Jiggly Caliente dies aged 44

RuPaul’s Drag Race fame and judge of Drag Race: Philippines, Jiggly Caliente passed away at 44. Caliente faced complications from a severe infection, for which she recently underwent a surgery and lost most of her right leg.

The family shared an update of her official Instagram account which read, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.”