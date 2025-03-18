Dragon OTT release date: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s comedy-drama movie online

Get ready for a wild ride as Pradeep Ranganathan's comedy-drama 'Dragon' makes its OTT debut on Netflix. Following the tumultuous journey of a college dropout entangled in financial fraud, this blockbuster hit promises to entertain.

The movie will be available on Netflix in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.(Instagram: Netflix)

Dragon OTT release: Pradeep Ranganathan's film Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, was released in theatres on February 21 and has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences.

The film opened strongly at the box office, earning 6 crore on its first day.

According to film business tracker Sacnilk, the movie has earned 98.73 crore net in its 25-day theatrical run. Dragon has amassed 146.97 crore worldwide and has been deemed a ‘blockbuster’ on Sacnilk.

Dragon has become a major hit in Tamil cinema with a compelling storyline, strong performances, and an impressive box office run. As fans eagerly await its streaming debut, the film is expected to maintain its momentum on the OTT platform.

Dragon OTT release: When and where to watch

Dragon is all set for its highly anticipated online debut. The Tamil movie will begin streaming on Netflix on March 21.

In addition to its Tamil version, the movie will be available on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Sharing the official release date of the Tamil movie, the OTT giant, in an Instagram post, said, “Some dragons don’t breathe fire, because their comebacks are hotter. Watch Dragon on Netflix, out 21 March in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Dragon OTT release: Star-studded cast

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, Dragon features a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, and Harshath Khan. The performances and engaging screenplay have contributed significantly to the film's success.

Dragon: Plot overview

Dragon follows the story of Ragavan (played by Pradeep Ranganathan), a once-studious and obedient student who transforms into a rebellious college dropout after a heartbreak. His downward spiral leads him into the world of financial fraud, where desperation meets deception. The film combines elements of comedy, drama, and romance.

